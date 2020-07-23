Entrance of American vehicles without the government Authentication.

2020/07/23 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee revealed today, Thursday, that hundreds of large American military vehicles entered the country without the Iraqi government Authentication.

Committee member Badr Al-Ziyadi told Shafaq News agency that "the Girishan border crossing linking Iraq with Kuwait was inaugurated by the international coalition," noting that "this port is not under the control of Iraq and there are no customs or any persons representing the Iraqi government to follow up on."

Al-Ziyadi called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to "impose Iraqi control on this outlet," stressing that "the entry of any military equipment must be under the control of the Iraqi government."

He warned that "this matter is a violation of the country's sovereignty."

According to official statements, about 5,000 American soldiers are still in Iraq, most of them in an advisory capacity, within the framework of an international coalition that was formed to help Iraq confront ISIS fighters.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to remove foreign forces from the country.

The decision came two days after Washington assassinated the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, and the Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, with an air strike near Baghdad airport.