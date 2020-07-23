Covid-19: 159 cases are fully recovered in Kurdistan today

2020/07/23 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 245 new cases, 9 fatalities, and 159 recoveries of Covid-19.

The ministry said that 2277 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The newly 245 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 101

Al-Sulaymaniyah 74

Duhok 3

Garmyan 32

Halabja 14

Raperin 21

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 159 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 114

Garmyan 16

Halabja 22

Duhok 7

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:

Erbil 1

Garmyan 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 8

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 11816, while the total number of recoveries became 6468.



The death toll is 455.