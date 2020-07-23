Covid-19: 159 cases are fully recovered in Kurdistan today

2020/07/23 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 245 new cases, 9 fatalities, and 159 recoveries of Covid-19.
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 11816, while the total number of recoveries became 6468.
The ministry said that 2277 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.
The newly 245 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 101
Al-Sulaymaniyah 74
Duhok 3
Garmyan 32
Halabja 14
Raperin 21
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 159 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 114
Garmyan 16
Halabja 22
Duhok 7
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:
Erbil 1
Garmyan 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 8
The death toll is 455.