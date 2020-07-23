Al-Kadhimi to visit KSA in August

2020/07/23 | 22:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee expected that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will head to Saudi Arabia after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Committee member Amer Al-Fayez told Shafaq News agency, "The Saudi Royal Court informed the Iraqi Prime Minister office to postpone the upcoming visit to Riyadh due to the urgent health condition of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz," stressing that "what was published in some media about other reasons is incorrect."

He added that "the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will be determined later after the improvement of the Saudi king health," expecting that "Al-Kadhimi will head to Saudi Arabia next August or immediately after Eid Al-Adha."

Al-Fayez explained that "the PM and his accompanying delegation will discuss with Saudi officials several issues, particularly economy and security, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries."