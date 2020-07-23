Injuries among passengers of an Iranian plan

2020/07/23 | 23:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / According to press reports, a number of passengers of an Iranian airplane were injured Thursday evening, as Israeli air fighters approached them before they reached their destination at Beirut Airport.

The news agency reported that Israeli Air Force planes approached an Iranian airplane heading to Beirut over Syrian airspace.

The interception led to the injury of a number of passengers of the Iranian "Mahan" plane, as a result of the sudden drop and rise.

All passengers on the Iranian plane were evacuated after landing at Beirut Airport.