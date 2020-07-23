Al-Kadhimi to immortalize the October Revolution martyrs

2020/07/23 | 23:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi government decided, Thursday, to form a committee to establish a museum and memorial I preserving the memory of "October Revolution” victims, referred to the popular protests that toppled the government of Adel Abdel-Mahdi.This came in a presidential order signed by the director of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdul Khaleq Saad Ghani, in which Shafaq News agency obtained a copy of it.

The presidential order included that, “upon the direction of Al-Kadhimi, it was decided to form a government committee headed by Adviser of the Prime Minister Mustafa Abd al-Latif Mashtat, which would follow-up and prepare for the project to establish a museum and a memorial that immortalized the October Revolution martyrs and Al-Zaytoun bridge incident in Nasiriya.

He added that the committee will prepare all plans, studies and information within a week