Iran’s ‘moderate’ face on thin ice

2019/02/27 | 14:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
David Patrikarakos
When Iran’s most popular politician announced he had offered
his resignation late Monday, it became clear that even by its own chaotic and
deeply dysfunctional standards, all is not well in Iran.As foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif was the “moderate”
face of Iran that President Hassan Rouhani, a comparative reformer, wanted to
show the world.His resignation holds two important lessons for the West:
First, that the Revolutionary Guard in Iran is taking on a greater role in the
political decision-making process; second, that Tehran has a new foreign policy
agenda. Where the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once
characterized his policy as “neither East nor West,” it is now “East more than
West.”Zarif, who was a popular figure among Iran’s foreign
service, symbolized the promise of a new chapter for Iran. As negotiations over
Iran’s nuclear program intensified, it was Zarif — cultured, articulate and
reasonable — who took center stage. With his short kempt beard and impeccable
Western-style suit (though of course never a tie, that sign of Western decadence
and oppression), Zarif schmoozed the media, who mostly greedily gobbled up the
pronouncements and geopolitical aphorisms he let fall from his lips with
regular aplomb.If the media is a game, Zarif played it superbly. Indeed, he
even announced his resignation on Instagram, that most millennial of platforms.His decision prompted a mixture of despair and outrage among
Iranian diplomats, and many threatened to resign in solidarity. He responded by
calling on them to “continue their duties” and wrote in a staff memo: “Hopefully
my resignation will serve as a spark to bring the Foreign Ministry back to its
mandated position in foreign relations.”In that final statement lies the key to the thinking behind
his resignation: Zarif clearly felt that his brief strayed from its “mandated
position.”He had been gradually sidelined since U.S. President Donald
Trump pulled Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
signed in 2016 — the so-called “Iran nuclear deal” intended to address the
country’s nuclear program.But the final straw for Zarif came when he was excluded from
a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that was attended by Iranian
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Rouhani, according to reports.
Iranian newspaper Entekhab reported Zarif as saying he now has “no credibility
in the world as a foreign minister.”The truth is that Zarif has long been caught between two
opposing sets of inexorable forces. On the one hand are the Iranian hard-liners
who see the nuclear deal as the thin end of the wedge. Détente with the West is
something they reject under all circumstances. They saw Rouhani and his point
man, Zarif, as the harbingers of this possibility.As Clement Therme, a research fellow on Iran at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies, notes, conservatives warned
Rouhani about the risk of signing an agreement with the U.S. and prevented him
from negotiating with the Obama administration on issues besides the nuclear
program, such as Iran’s regional policy, its ballistic missile program and the
re-establishment of diplomatic relations. Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear
deal and reimposition of sanctions proves them right and shifts the internal
balance of power in their favor.Meanwhile, Zarif was under pressure from the other side. The
P5+1 — the five United Nations Security Council powers and Germany — were
pushing him to ease Iranian support for the Assad regime in Syria, cease
expanding the country’s ballistic missile program and crack down on the
country’s colossal money laundering industry. These were all things that were
well beyond his remit to reasonably achieve.All in all, the fact that this push-and-pull has now come to
a head is bad news for the West — particularly for Europe.Senior theocratic decision-makers such as Ali Akbar Velayati
and Ali Larijani rather than Zarif now have the power, Therme said. They
believe that it is futile to forge trade alliances with European economies that
did not resist U.S. pressure to boycott doing business with Iran.We are left with a supreme leader adamant in his ideological
refusal to talk directly to the U.S. and eager to turn toward the Russian,
Chinese and Indian economies. Brussels’ strategic proximity to the United
States — despite recent rhetorical clashes — also continues to be a determining
factor in shaping European policies toward the Middle East, including Iran.Russia, meanwhile, appears to have become the mediating
power in the region once again — and the only real block to a military conflict
between the U.S. and Iran.All in all, things are looking gloomy for those who had
hoped for a rapprochement that could stabilize an ever more chaotic region.But this is Iran: One never truly knows. Rouhani has so far
refused to accept Zarif’s resignation. He is not done fighting yet.
