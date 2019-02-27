عربي | كوردى
Iran’s ‘moderate’ face on thin ice
2019/02/27 | 14:05
David Patrikarakos







When Iran’s most popular politician announced he had offered

his resignation late Monday, it became clear that even by its own chaotic and

deeply dysfunctional standards, all is not well in Iran.As foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif was the “moderate”

face of Iran that President Hassan Rouhani, a comparative reformer, wanted to

show the world.His resignation holds two important lessons for the West:

First, that the Revolutionary Guard in Iran is taking on a greater role in the

political decision-making process; second, that Tehran has a new foreign policy

agenda. Where the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once

characterized his policy as “neither East nor West,” it is now “East more than

West.”Zarif, who was a popular figure among Iran’s foreign

service, symbolized the promise of a new chapter for Iran. As negotiations over

Iran’s nuclear program intensified, it was Zarif — cultured, articulate and

reasonable — who took center stage. With his short kempt beard and impeccable

Western-style suit (though of course never a tie, that sign of Western decadence

and oppression), Zarif schmoozed the media, who mostly greedily gobbled up the

pronouncements and geopolitical aphorisms he let fall from his lips with

regular aplomb.If the media is a game, Zarif played it superbly. Indeed, he

even announced his resignation on Instagram, that most millennial of platforms.His decision prompted a mixture of despair and outrage among

Iranian diplomats, and many threatened to resign in solidarity. He responded by

calling on them to “continue their duties” and wrote in a staff memo: “Hopefully

my resignation will serve as a spark to bring the Foreign Ministry back to its

mandated position in foreign relations.”In that final statement lies the key to the thinking behind

his resignation: Zarif clearly felt that his brief strayed from its “mandated

position.”He had been gradually sidelined since U.S. President Donald

Trump pulled Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

signed in 2016 — the so-called “Iran nuclear deal” intended to address the

country’s nuclear program.But the final straw for Zarif came when he was excluded from

a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that was attended by Iranian

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Rouhani, according to reports.

Iranian newspaper Entekhab reported Zarif as saying he now has “no credibility

in the world as a foreign minister.”The truth is that Zarif has long been caught between two

opposing sets of inexorable forces. On the one hand are the Iranian hard-liners

who see the nuclear deal as the thin end of the wedge. Détente with the West is

something they reject under all circumstances. They saw Rouhani and his point

man, Zarif, as the harbingers of this possibility.As Clement Therme, a research fellow on Iran at the

International Institute for Strategic Studies, notes, conservatives warned

Rouhani about the risk of signing an agreement with the U.S. and prevented him

from negotiating with the Obama administration on issues besides the nuclear

program, such as Iran’s regional policy, its ballistic missile program and the

re-establishment of diplomatic relations. Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear

deal and reimposition of sanctions proves them right and shifts the internal

balance of power in their favor.Meanwhile, Zarif was under pressure from the other side. The

P5+1 — the five United Nations Security Council powers and Germany — were

pushing him to ease Iranian support for the Assad regime in Syria, cease

expanding the country’s ballistic missile program and crack down on the

country’s colossal money laundering industry. These were all things that were

well beyond his remit to reasonably achieve.All in all, the fact that this push-and-pull has now come to

a head is bad news for the West — particularly for Europe.Senior theocratic decision-makers such as Ali Akbar Velayati

and Ali Larijani rather than Zarif now have the power, Therme said. They

believe that it is futile to forge trade alliances with European economies that

did not resist U.S. pressure to boycott doing business with Iran.We are left with a supreme leader adamant in his ideological

refusal to talk directly to the U.S. and eager to turn toward the Russian,

Chinese and Indian economies. Brussels’ strategic proximity to the United

States — despite recent rhetorical clashes — also continues to be a determining

factor in shaping European policies toward the Middle East, including Iran.Russia, meanwhile, appears to have become the mediating

power in the region once again — and the only real block to a military conflict

between the U.S. and Iran.All in all, things are looking gloomy for those who had

hoped for a rapprochement that could stabilize an ever more chaotic region.But this is Iran: One never truly knows. Rouhani has so far

refused to accept Zarif’s resignation. He is not done fighting yet.

