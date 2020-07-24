Covid-19: 222 new cases and 127 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday,
222 new cases, 9 fatalities, and 127
recoveries of Covid-19.
The ministry said that tests were performed in the past 24 hours.
The newly 222 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 101
Al-Sulaymaniyah 64
Duhok 14
Garmyan 43
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 127
cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 8
Halabja 10
Duhok 109
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 9, distributed as
follows:
Erbil 4
Garmyan 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of
the outbreak reached 12038, while the total number of recoveries became 6595.
The death toll I 464..