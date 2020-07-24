Covid-19: 222 new cases and 127 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/24 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday,

222 new cases, 9 fatalities, and 127

recoveries of Covid-19.

The ministry said that tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The newly 222 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 101

Al-Sulaymaniyah 64

Duhok 14

Garmyan 43

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 127

cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 8

Halabja 10

Duhok 109

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 9, distributed as

follows:

Erbil 4

Garmyan 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of

the outbreak reached 12038, while the total number of recoveries became 6595.

The death toll I 464..