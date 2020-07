2020/07/24 | 23:02 - Source: Shafaq News

A source said, on Friday, that a general manager at the Ministry of Health had contracted Covid-19.

"Mr.



Amir Ali Al-Hasson, Director General of Environmental Awareness and Information Service was infected with the Corona virus," the source told Shafaq News agency.