Covid-19: 4 million+ cases in USA

2020/07/24 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that Corona virus infections in the United States increased to 4,024,492 cases, more 72,219 cases than the previous census, and that the fatality toll raised 1113 cases to 143,868 cases.

The CDC said that its census covered the period until 4 pm EST on July 23, while its previous census had taken place a day earlier.

It’s noteworthy that CDC numbers do not have to match the total number of cases reported by US states.