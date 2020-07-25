2020-21 Premier League schedule is released

2020/07/25 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the league announced that the 2020-2021 Premier League season will officially begin on Saturday, Sept.12, on Friday following a shareholders meeting.

That start day comes about a month after the typical beginning of the season but has had to be pushed back due to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The 2019-20 season is still ongoing and concludes this Sunday.

The league also announced that the final day of the season is set for May 23, while adding that they will work with the FA and EFL in regards to scheduling the domestic competitions, which are the FA Cup and League Cup.