United States of America: U.S. refugee admissions plummet in FY18

2019/02/27 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Rescue Committee
Country: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, United States of America, World
Nationwide refugee admissions dropped precipitously in Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) compared to the year prior and historic trends. The Trump administration set the FY18 refugee admissions ceiling at a mere 45,000 refugees – less than half of the 95,000 historic average annually. The fact that only 22,491 refugees were actually admitted is even more shocking.
Country: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, United States of America, World
Nationwide refugee admissions dropped precipitously in Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) compared to the year prior and historic trends. The Trump administration set the FY18 refugee admissions ceiling at a mere 45,000 refugees – less than half of the 95,000 historic average annually. The fact that only 22,491 refugees were actually admitted is even more shocking.