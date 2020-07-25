Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Turkey releases Czech volunteers who fought with Kurds against ISIS
2020/07/25 | 12:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Czech nationals Miroslav Farkas (right) and Marketa Vselichova, seen here in Turkish mugshots from November 2016.
(Photo: AA)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq