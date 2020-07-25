Turkey releases Czech volunteers who fought with Kurds against ISIS


Turkey releases Czech volunteers who fought with Kurds against ISIS
2020/07/25 | 12:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Czech nationals Miroslav Farkas (right) and Marketa Vselichova, seen here in Turkish mugshots from November 2016.

(Photo: AA)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links