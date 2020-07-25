US-led coalition hands over base outside Baghdad to Iraqi forces


US-led coalition hands over base outside Baghdad to Iraqi forces
2020/07/25 | 13:26 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Members of the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition train Iraqi forces at Besmayah Base, south of Baghdad.

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links