Kurdistan to start using a new Covid-19 medicament

2020/07/25 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Health Department of Najaf governorate announced, on Saturday, the distribution of the Russian "Favipiravir" treatment in Erbil to treat and reduce the risk of death from Covid-19.

"The Favipiravir treatment has proven globally successful and is given differently from other treatments as the patient is given 8 pills in day, 6 pills (3 pills every 12 hours).” Director-General of Najaf's health, Radwan Al-Kindi said in a statement to Shafaq news agency.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan announced the production of the drug Favipiravir, whose results were praised in several countries, including China and Russia.