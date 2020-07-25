Kurdistan Workers Party: more than 200 Turkish soldiers killed

2020/07/25 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / PKK revealed, on Saturday, the number of Turkish soldiers who died f since the start of the "Eagle and Tiger Claw" operations in Haftanin.

The military wing of PKK said that more than 200Turkish soldiers have been killed in Haftanin.

"236 Turkish soldiers have been killed and 14 wounded in Haftanin of Bativa, northeast of Zakho district, since Turkish military operations began in mid-June," PKK Spokesman Zagros Hiwa told Shafaq News agency.

In return, "Twenty-four PKK militants were killed," Hiwa said, adding that "Turkish military operations have inflicted heavy losses on the properties in the border villages and have displaced the residents of twenty villages."

The spokesman called the Iraqi Border Guard and Peshmerga forces to "move towards the borders for stopping what he called the Turkish occupation of Iraqi territory.”

It’s noteworthy that, in June, Turkey announced the launch of “Claw tiger " and “Claw- eagle” military operations in Duhok governorate, targeting PKK fighters.