Covid-19: 50% of centers are free of Covid-19 active cases

2020/07/25 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Diyala Health Department announced today, Saturday that 50% of the quarantine centers are free of Covid-19 active cases after they recovered.

The director of Health Media Department, Faris Khudair Al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency that "most of the infected people in the governorate do not show symptoms which confirms the reversing of the epidemic in the governorate, while maintaining tighter health measures and general safety rules to prevent the virus spreading”.

It is noteworthy that "the total cases of Covid-19 in Diyala have reached more than 2,800 cases during the past four months, while recovering cases have exceeded 2,200."