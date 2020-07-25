Barzani to protect and defend the Kurdish constitutional rights

2020/07/25 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdish PM, Masrour Barzani, stressed on Saturday the necessity of preserving the body politic in the region.

This came in a message on the occasion of the founding of The Gorran Movement party (Movement of Change).

Barzani said that "the party is an important part in the Kurdistan Regional Government, and it has a impact on the political process in the Region, so we hope, in coordination and cooperation with all the major parties and components o, that the government can successfully implement the reform program, and that we all protect and defend our constitutional rights in Iraq.