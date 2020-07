2020/07/25 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Shafaq News / According to a security source, Iraqi soldier

were killed in an explosion in Al- Anbar Governorate, west of the country.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, "A soldier in

the Iraqi army had been victim to a car bomb during a military duty near Kabisa

in Al-Anbar, in addition to wounding two others."