The Covid-19 specialized hospital in out of patients

2020/07/25 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Sayyed Sadiq Kaimakamiya announced on Saturday that the hospital dedicated to the isolation and treatment of Covid-19 cases is free of infections after the last two cases recovering.

The District Kaimakam Diyari Rafiq said on Facebook today, that “45 active cases were received in the hospital in which 7 cases were sent to Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, 25 recovered by receiving blood plasma, 11 recovered with treatment and medical care, and 2 patients died.