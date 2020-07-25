Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/25 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday, about 3000 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 2000 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 15788 tests were performed today, so the total number of tests is 10377, in which the total performed test is 895187.

The newly recovered cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 218, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 398, Medical City 103, Najaf 119, Al-Sulaymaniyah 18, Erbil 109, Karbala 105, Kirkuk 117, Diyala 124, Wasit 54, Babel 183, Basra 136, Maysan 80, Al-Diwaniyah 82, Dhi Qar 65, Al-Anbar 13, Saladin 84, Muthanna 41.

The statement indicated that the new infected cases amounted to 2862 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 392, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 297733,Medica city 76, Najaf 100, Al-Sulaymaniyah 107, Erbil 101, Duhok 14, Kirkuk 138, Karbala 108, Diyala 84, Wasit 226, Basra 251, Maysan 56, Babel 155, Dhi Qar 70, Al-Diwaniyah 60, Al-Anbar 7, Muthanna 70, Nineveh 45, and Saladin 34.

While 72 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 9, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4, Medical city 7, Al-Sulaymaniyah 5, Erbil 4, Karbala 7, Kirkuk 6, Wasit 3, Basra 6, Maysan 2, Babel 7, Al-Diwaniyah 2, Dhi Qar 5, Muthanna 2, and Nineveh 3.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

Confirmed cases: 107573.

Recoveries 73317 (68.2%).

Inpatients: 29972, which 449 admitted to ICU.

Fatalities: 4284.