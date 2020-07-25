Iraqi parliament resumes its sessions after Eid Al-Adha

2020/07/25 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / "Al-Fatah" parliamentary bloc led by Secretary-General of Al- Badr Organization Hadi al-Amery revealed, on Saturday, a political agreement to resume the sessions of the parliament after Eid al-Adha.

The deputy from Al-Fatah Fadel Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News agency that "there is an agreement among the political blocs and the Presidency of the House of Representatives to resume the sessions of the Council to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of important laws, most notably the election law."

He added that "Parliament will also discuss in its upcoming sessions the issue of energy, renewing licenses for mobile phone companies and the violation of American and Turkish forces by Iraqi sovereignty."

It’s noteworthy that Since the Covid-19 outbreak infected the number of parliament members, the Council avoided holding the sessions despite calls for their resumption.