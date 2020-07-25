FC Barcelona legend contracts Covid-19

2020/07/25 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ FC Barcelona legend and Al-Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: “Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition.



David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

A few days ago, following the QSL (Qatar Stars League) protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test.



Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.

I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL, QFA (Qatar Football Association), and Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection, and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.