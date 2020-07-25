Najm al-Din Karim: fake news for political purposes

2020/07/25 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The former governor of Kirkuk, Najm al-Din Karim, denied on Saturday what was reported by local media about the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by Al-Nazaha court in the governorate.

The statement issued by Karim's media office expressed regret that the media continued to publish fake news and use it for political purposes,

Earlier, Local websites and channels have reported that Al-Nazaha Court issued an arrest warrant of Karim in the case of the "Kirkuk Falcon" project.