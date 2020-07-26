Oryx Petroleum Announces Change in Control

2020/07/26 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Oryx Petroleum Corporation has announced that the Corporation's two largest shareholders have informed the Corporation that Zeg Oil and Gas Ltd.
acquired control of the Corporation from AOG Upstream BV on July 23, 2020 in the context of the previously announced transaction.
The acquisition was conditional upon and subsequent to the closing of the Loan […]
