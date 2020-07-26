CBI: news about dealing with

2020/07/26 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) confirmed in a statement today, Sunday,

that the circulating news about dealing with what is known as "the Libyan

dollar" currency are fake.

In

its statement, the bank added that, " parties or companies that claim to

sell this currency, by promoting it through their pages on social media, and

allege that there is –in Iraq- a US dollar belonging to the Libyan Central

Bank, are unlicensed", warning that legal measures will be taken against

everyone who trades or promotes this fake currency".



