CBI: news about dealing with

2020/07/26 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
everyone who trades or promotes this fake currency".
Shafaq
News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) confirmed in a statement today, Sunday,
that the circulating news about dealing with what is known as "the Libyan
dollar" currency are fake.
In
its statement, the bank added that, " parties or companies that claim to
sell this currency, by promoting it through their pages on social media, and
allege that there is –in Iraq- a US dollar belonging to the Libyan Central
Bank, are unlicensed", warning that legal measures will be taken against
everyone who trades or promotes this fake currency".