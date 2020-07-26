KRG pledges to provide a decent life for more than one million displaced

2020/07/26 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

President of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, pledged

today, Sunday, to continue providing a decent life for more than one million

displaced people in the region.

This came during his

meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displaced, Evan faeq jabro,

and the accompanying delegation.

According to a

government statement received by Shafaq News agency, the meeting focused on the

matter of displaced persons in Kurdistan Region, and the endeavors for their

voluntary return to their original areas of residence.

Barzani pointed that KRG

continues to provide a decent life for more than one million two hundred

thousand refugees and displaced, despite the difficult economic situation the

region is going through, calling on the international community and the federal

government to carry out their duties and help the region in this regard.