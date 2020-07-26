KRG pledges to provide a decent life for more than one million displaced

Shafaq News / The
President of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, pledged
today, Sunday, to continue providing a decent life for more than one million
displaced people in the region.
This came during his
meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displaced, Evan faeq jabro,
and the accompanying delegation.
According to a
government statement received by Shafaq News agency, the meeting focused on the
matter of displaced persons in Kurdistan Region, and the endeavors for their
voluntary return to their original areas of residence.
Barzani pointed that KRG
continues to provide a decent life for more than one million two hundred
thousand refugees and displaced, despite the difficult economic situation the
region is going through, calling on the international community and the federal
government to carry out their duties and help the region in this regard.