Iraq Achieves wheat self-sufficiency

2020/07/26 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade announced today, Sunday, that That Iraq no

longer needs to import wheat.





The

General Manager of the General Company for Trading and Processing Grain of Iraq,

Abdulrahman Aji Tofan said, "The marketing position in the country until

the preparation of this report amounted to 4,927,949 million tons, distributed as

follows: soft wheat-first class 4,360,862 million tons, soft wheat-second class

495,500 thousand tons and third class wheat 71,585 thousand tons.

Tofan

noted that, for the second year in a row, Iraq does not import wheat and

achieves self-sufficiency, since the last tender in 2019.



