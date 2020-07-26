Iraq Achieves wheat self-sufficiency

2020/07/26 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq
News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade announced today, Sunday, that That Iraq no
longer needs to import wheat.
The
General Manager of the General Company for Trading and Processing Grain of Iraq,
Abdulrahman Aji Tofan said, "The marketing position in the country until
the preparation of this report amounted to 4,927,949 million tons, distributed as
follows: soft wheat-first class 4,360,862 million tons, soft wheat-second class
495,500 thousand tons and third class wheat 71,585 thousand tons.
Tofan
noted that, for the second year in a row, Iraq does not import wheat and
achieves self-sufficiency, since the last tender in 2019.