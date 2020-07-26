FT: Iraq is on the verge of a disaster

Shafaq
News / Financial Times, British newspaper, warned of the high levels of poverty
in Iraq, while it saw that low oil prices leave the Iraqi government only a
small room for maneuver.
"
The financial situation in Iraq, the second
largest oil producer in OPEC, has suffered from a devastating blow as crude oil
prices have fallen by more than half compared to last year," said Chloe
Corniche, Middle East reporter for the Financial Times, in a report viewed by
Shafaq News agency.
The
author referred to Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in Britain, to track the
decline in Iraqi revenues from oil exports, from 6.1 billion dollars last
January to the lowest levels at 1.4 billion dollars last April.
Consequently,
the poverty rates in the country, as by the report, are expected to rise to
31.7 percent this year, from 20 percent in 2018, as COVID-19 pandemic is
pushing 4.5 million Iraqi down the poverty line, according to a new joint
evaluation for the government, the United Nations, the World Bank and Oxford.
The
author says that plunging oil prices has left the government with little room
to maneuver.
However, the government, according to analysts she quoted, can tap
$68bn of foreign reserves to cover bills in dollars, such as imports and debt
servicing, and is expected to borrow $18bn domestically and abroad to cover
government wages for the next few months.
The
author quotes the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, "the issues which
were buried because of the large and growing oil revenues are crystallizing
now", referring to bloated spending and a monthly wage bill of $5bn for
its vast public payroll.
This includes payments for an estimated 300,000
"ghosts" or fictional employees, according to Allawi.
"
There is now a growing recognition that we are
moving to an environment with relatively low oil prices..
It is really imposed
on to find an alternative to restructure our public finances, to take account
of this new normal," Allawi added.
The
Iraqi Minister concluded that Iraq, "has been holding regular and very
intense discussions with the International Monetary Fund for some time
now," explaining that Baghdad, "may apply for some budget
support."