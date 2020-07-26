FT: Iraq is on the verge of a disaster

2020/07/26 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / Financial Times, British newspaper, warned of the high levels of poverty

in Iraq, while it saw that low oil prices leave the Iraqi government only a

small room for maneuver.

"

The financial situation in Iraq, the second

largest oil producer in OPEC, has suffered from a devastating blow as crude oil

prices have fallen by more than half compared to last year," said Chloe

Corniche, Middle East reporter for the Financial Times, in a report viewed by

Shafaq News agency.

The

author referred to Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in Britain, to track the

decline in Iraqi revenues from oil exports, from 6.1 billion dollars last

January to the lowest levels at 1.4 billion dollars last April.

Consequently,

the poverty rates in the country, as by the report, are expected to rise to

31.7 percent this year, from 20 percent in 2018, as COVID-19 pandemic is

pushing 4.5 million Iraqi down the poverty line, according to a new joint

evaluation for the government, the United Nations, the World Bank and Oxford.

The

author says that plunging oil prices has left the government with little room

to maneuver.



However, the government, according to analysts she quoted, can tap

$68bn of foreign reserves to cover bills in dollars, such as imports and debt

servicing, and is expected to borrow $18bn domestically and abroad to cover

government wages for the next few months.





The

author quotes the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, "the issues which

were buried because of the large and growing oil revenues are crystallizing

now", referring to bloated spending and a monthly wage bill of $5bn for

its vast public payroll.



This includes payments for an estimated 300,000

"ghosts" or fictional employees, according to Allawi.





"

There is now a growing recognition that we are

moving to an environment with relatively low oil prices..



It is really imposed

on to find an alternative to restructure our public finances, to take account

of this new normal," Allawi added.

The

Iraqi Minister concluded that Iraq, "has been holding regular and very

intense discussions with the International Monetary Fund for some time

now," explaining that Baghdad, "may apply for some budget

support."