A special force arrests all Tax control employees near Tuz Khurmato

2020/07/26 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq
News / An official security source reported, on Sunday, that all tax control
employees had been arrested, east of Saladin Governorate.
The
source told Shafaq News agency that all Tax control employees in Maftoul near
Tuz Khurmato, were arrested by a special force from the office of Prime
Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Integrity Commission.
The
source pointed out that the suspicion of financial and administrative corruption
is circling around it.