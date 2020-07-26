A special force arrests all Tax control employees near Tuz Khurmato

2020/07/26 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / An official security source reported, on Sunday, that all tax control

employees had been arrested, east of Saladin Governorate.

The

source told Shafaq News agency that all Tax control employees in Maftoul near

Tuz Khurmato, were arrested by a special force from the office of Prime

Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Integrity Commission.

The

source pointed out that the suspicion of financial and administrative corruption

is circling around it.