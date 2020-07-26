Kurdistan region to prepare for the return of Yezidis and Christians

2020/07/26 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq

News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday

afternoon,

the Iraqi

Minister of Migration and Displaced, Evan Faeq Jabro.

A

statement issued by the region's presidency and received by Shafaq news agency

said that during the meeting, both parties discussed the situation of the

displaced and refugees in the camps of Kurdistan Region, the impact of COVID-19

and its preventive measures especially among the displaced and refugees, the

actions of the Iraqi Ministry in the camps and its cooperation with the

relevant authorities in Kurdistan.

The

two sides stressed the importance of working to ensure security and stability,

and preparing for the return of the displaced people to their homes, especially

the Yazidis and Christians.

The

statement emphasized the need of reconstruction of the war affected zone and

providing job opportunities and services there; in addition to restoring

confidence, as well as coexistence and tolerance between Different ethnic and

religious groups.



