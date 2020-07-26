Kurdistan region to prepare for the return of Yezidis and Christians

Shafaq
News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday
afternoon,
the Iraqi
Minister of Migration and Displaced, Evan Faeq Jabro.
A
statement issued by the region's presidency and received by Shafaq news agency
said that during the meeting, both parties discussed the situation of the
displaced and refugees in the camps of Kurdistan Region, the impact of COVID-19
and its preventive measures especially among the displaced and refugees, the
actions of the Iraqi Ministry in the camps and its cooperation with the
relevant authorities in Kurdistan.
The
two sides stressed the importance of working to ensure security and stability,
and preparing for the return of the displaced people to their homes, especially
the Yazidis and Christians.
The
statement emphasized the need of reconstruction of the war affected zone and
providing job opportunities and services there; in addition to restoring
confidence, as well as coexistence and tolerance between Different ethnic and
religious groups.