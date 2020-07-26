Babel appoints a new commander of police department

2020/07/26 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq
News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior decided on Sunday to dismiss the
commander of the police in Babel Province, Major General Ali Mahdi Kawa
Al-Zughaibi.
The
Ministry also decided to appoint Major General Ali Hilal Jasim Al-Adli
Al-Shammari, Commander of the Babel Governorate Police, in place of Major
General Al-Zughaibi.
A
security source told Shafaq News agency, that Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi decided
to relieve Babel's police chief of his duties in response to demands of the
demonstrators who exerted pressure in this direction.