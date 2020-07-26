COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, 2459 new cases, 1900 recoveries, and 78 fatalities of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 17511 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 912698.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1900 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 358
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 289
Medical City 104
Najaf 122
Al-Sulaymaniyah 15
Erbil 113
Duhok 12
Karbala 93
Kirkuk 103
Diyala 31
Wasit 147
Basra 90
Maysan 20
Babel 169
Al-Diwaniyah 77
Dhi Qar 70
Al-Anbar 12
Nineveh 31
Saladin 44
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 308
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 281
Medical City 20
Najaf 31
Al-Sulaymaniyah 128
Erbil 76
Duhok 11
Karbala 240
Kirkuk 102
Diyala 109
Wasit 138
Basra 390
Maysan 79
Babel 198
Al-Diwaniyah 96
Dhi Qar 96
Al-Anbar 17
Al-Muthanna 87
Nineveh 41
Saladin 11
While 78 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8
Medical City 6
Najaf 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 7
, Erbil 3,
Karbala 4
, Kirkuk 5,
Diyala 3,
Wasit 1,
Basra 4
, Maysan 2,
Babel 5,
Al-Diwaniyah 2,
Dhi Qar 5,
Al-Anbar 1,
Al-Muthanna 2
, Nineveh 2,
Saladin 6
, The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 110032, while the total number of recoveries became 75217.
The total number of Inpatients is 30453, including 456 patients admitted to 433.
The death toll is 4362.