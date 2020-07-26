COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

2020/07/26 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, 2459 new cases, 1900 recoveries, and 78 fatalities of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 17511 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 912698.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1900 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 358

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 289

Medical City 104

Najaf 122

Al-Sulaymaniyah 15

Erbil 113

Duhok 12

Karbala 93

Kirkuk 103

Diyala 31

Wasit 147

Basra 90

Maysan 20

Babel 169

Al-Diwaniyah 77

Dhi Qar 70

Al-Anbar 12

Nineveh 31

Saladin 44

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 308

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 281

Medical City 20

Najaf 31

Al-Sulaymaniyah 128

Erbil 76

Duhok 11

Karbala 240

Kirkuk 102

Diyala 109

Wasit 138

Basra 390

Maysan 79

Babel 198

Al-Diwaniyah 96

Dhi Qar 96

Al-Anbar 17

Al-Muthanna 87

Nineveh 41

Saladin 11

While 78 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8

Medical City 6

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 7

, Erbil 3,

Karbala 4

, Kirkuk 5,

Diyala 3,

Wasit 1,

Basra 4

, Maysan 2,

Babel 5,

Al-Diwaniyah 2,

Dhi Qar 5,

Al-Anbar 1,

Al-Muthanna 2

, Nineveh 2,

Saladin 6

, The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 110032, while the total number of recoveries became 75217.



The total number of Inpatients is 30453, including 456 patients admitted to 433.



The death toll is 4362.