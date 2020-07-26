300,000 students took their exams online today in Iraq

2020/07/26 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced today, that 300,000 Iraqi university students underwent their final exams "online" today, Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The officials of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have monitored the course of the final electronic exams in universities that started their exams."

The ministry quoted its spokesperson, Haider Al-Aboudi, "the process took place under close supervision and follow-up of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Nabil Kadhim Abdel-Sahib, the Undersecretary for Scientific Research Affairs Ghassan Hamid Abdul-Majeed, the Department of Studies, Planning and Follow-up and the Department of Private Education."

"The atmosphere of the tests indicated a positive reaction from the students; as well as cooperation, care and coordination of departments and college councils," he added.

Al-Aboudi explained, "monitoring the exams were distributed over different periods, from 8:00 am through 9:00 pm," highlighting, "the requirements of the final exams; especially the free internet service within the national initiative that took place in coordination between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Media and communications committee and communications companies."