Saqr camp explosion occurred in an armory

2020/07/26 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced, on Sunday, that the explosions of Saqr camp, which includes the headquarters of the Federal Police and AL-Hash Al-Shaabi, occurred in an armory.

A statement of the cell said, " it was revealed that a warehouse of ammunition of the Federal Police had exploded due to the high temperature and poor storage", adding, "The engineering team, civil defense and the force in charge are still at the scene".

Major General Kadhim Salman, Director General of Civil Defense, said that 15 fire-fighting teams were dispatched to control the fires.

No injuries were registered until now.