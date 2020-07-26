Security media cell discloses details about Saqr camp explosion

2020/07/26 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The security media cell confirmed, on Sunday, that two explosions occurred in "Saqr camp" in the capital, Baghdad, that comprises the headquarters of the Federal Police and Al-Hash Al-Shaabi.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the cell said, "At 6:40 pm of Sunday, July 26, two successive explosions occurred in Saidiya area in Baghdad, in "Saqr camp", as by preliminary information.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the explosions took place in three caravans containing rockets and equipment, without knowing the reasons yet, noting that the security forces are blocking the road that leads to the camp in anticipation of further explosions.

The source also revealed that the civil defense teams are trying to suppress the fires that resulted from the explosions.