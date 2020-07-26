Explosions Rock Military Compound in Southern Baghdad, Reports Say

2020/07/26 | 20:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Explosions have hit a military compound in southern Baghdad, Iraq, a statement from the armed forces said.According to Reuters, citing security sources, the military base, where multiple explosions took place, is used as an ammunition depot by the Iraqi police and military.The cause of the explosion is unclear, according to the military. No immediate information regarding any potential casualties has been reported.

The explosions took place days after four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad and caused some material damage, according to the Iraqi military.

Iraqi security forces killed six members of the Daesh* terrorist group during a military operation in the north-eastern province of Kirkuk on 16 July, according to the country's Defence Ministry.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to the activities of Daesh, which lost all the territories it had previously seized in the country, but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia