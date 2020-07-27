Fmr Unaoil Exec Jailed for Iraq Bribery

2020/07/27 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Ziad Akle, Unaoil's territory manager for Iraq, has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for paying over $500,000 in bribes to secure a $55m contract to supply offshore mooring buoys.
The new buoys formed part of the post-occupation Iraqi government's "Master Plan" to rebuild Iraq's oil industry and thereby expand the country's oil export capacity.
[…]
[…]