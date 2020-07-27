The National Union declares its re-participation in the Kurdistan Parliament session

2020/07/27 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Democratic National Union party announced its participation in the Kurdistan Parliament session scheduled for Monday.

The break of the boycott comes after the president the Nechirvan Barzani hosted the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic national union Party, on Sunday evening in Erbil, according to a statement of the Democratic.

During the joint meeting, which was attended by Bafel Talabani, the joint head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the two sides discussed “the problems and conditions of the Kurdistan Region and the friendly bilateral relations between them."

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament failed to hold a regular session because of the continuing disagreement between the parliamentary blocs.

It’s noteworthy that on the 20th of July, the PUK decided to suspend its attendance at the regional parliament sessions, including Parliament speaker Rewaz Fayaq, the party's member.

A source from the Union told Shafaq News agency that the party's council will not go back on its decision until holding a meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

He added that the union is also negotiating to suspend its work in the region's government.

This decision was issued after a meeting of the new leadership of the party, which did not, obtained the support of all members and described as "bad decision" from them.

The leadership council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) voted for Bafel Talabani and Lahore Sheikh Genki for the joint chairmanship of the party, in the first step of its kind for the party.