2020/07/27 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The oil Police commander in Maysan died Monday morning, after being contracted Covid-19.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that General Zaki Yahya Alwan, the commander of oil police regiment in Maysan, died of being infected with the Corona virus.