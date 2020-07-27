Oil announces total exports and revenues for the half 2020

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced, today, Monday,
that the total oil exports for the past six months of 2020 amounted to more
than 593 million barrels, noting that 32 international companies bought crude
oil of Iraq.
The Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), which is affiliated to the
Ministry, published a tally of the exported oil quantities and revenues during
the past six months of the current year 2020.
The tally viewed by Shafaq news agency showed that "the total oil exports amounted to
593,171,326 barrels," noting that "the monthly export rate reached
98,861,000 barrels at an average of 3,189,000 barrels per day.
"
it added, "The revenues generated from its sales of
crude oil amounted to 20,503,000,000 dollars, at a rate of 3,417,194,000
dollars per month," noting that "the average monthly selling price of
crude oil was 34.366 dollars."
SOMO pointed out that 32 international companies of various
Asian, European and American nationalities bought Iraqi oil.
The world oil prices fell to below 14 dollars per barrel,
which affected the budgets of oil producing countries, especially Iraq, as its
budget depends 90% on oil exports.