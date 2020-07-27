ISIS militants escapes from after locals blockade

Shafaq News/ According to a local source in Diyala today,
Monday, ISIS militants escaped to one of the orchards of Umm al-Hinta village,
north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the
residents surrounded a group of ISIS in "Um Al-Hinta" and engaged
them for about an hour without any casualties from both sides, stressing that 7
ISIS escaped from the orchards and pursued by the people.
Jalula district is
located 70 km northeast of Baqubah and is inhabited by a mixture of Arabs,
Kurds and Turkmen, and the district fell to ISIS gangs in August 2014 before
being restored in November of the same year.