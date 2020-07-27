ISIS militants escapes from after locals blockade


2020/07/27 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Shafaq News/  According to a local source in Diyala today,

Monday, ISIS militants escaped to one of the orchards of Umm al-Hinta village,

north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that the

residents surrounded a group of ISIS in "Um Al-Hinta" and engaged

them for about an hour without any casualties from both sides, stressing that 7

ISIS escaped from the orchards and pursued by the people.

It’s noteworthy that a

local source in Diyala said today, Monday, that violent clashes took place

between the Umm al-Hinta residents and members of ISIS.

The source told Shafaq

News agency that the residents attacked a hideout of ISIS in one of the

orchards of Umm al-Hinta and violent clashes were taking place so far without

the participation of the security forces.

Jalula district is

located 70 km northeast of Baqubah and is inhabited by a mixture of Arabs,

Kurds and Turkmen, and the district fell to ISIS gangs in August 2014 before

being restored in November of the same year.

 

