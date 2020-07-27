The Kurdistan Parliament Hold today its session

2020/07/27 | 12:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

Kurdistan Parliament held today, Monday, its session headed by Rewaz Fayeq, and

the presence of the Kurdistan National Union party.

Parliament is

scheduled to discuss various laws related to electronic media, Protection of

Monuments., and others.

Parliament will also

vote on a request for the resignation of a member of the Kurdistan Parliament Soran

Omar from the membership of Parliament and discuss the results of joint meeting

of the Committee (Peshmerga Affairs and the administration of Kurdish areas

outside of the Region).

Also discussing the

status of the Covid 19 epidemic in the region and other pending and emerging

security and economic issues.