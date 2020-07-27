The Kurdistan Parliament Hold today its session

2020/07/27 | 12:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq News / The
Kurdistan Parliament held today, Monday, its session headed by Rewaz Fayeq, and
the presence of the Kurdistan National Union party.
Parliament is
scheduled to discuss various laws related to electronic media, Protection of
Monuments., and others.
Parliament will also
vote on a request for the resignation of a member of the Kurdistan Parliament Soran
Omar from the membership of Parliament and discuss the results of joint meeting
of the Committee (Peshmerga Affairs and the administration of Kurdish areas
outside of the Region).
Also discussing the
status of the Covid 19 epidemic in the region and other pending and emerging
security and economic issues.