Parliamentary request on election law

Shafaq News / The
Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed, on Monday, that it submitted a request
to Prime Minister to hold a meeting to discuss the new draft election law, for
which no progress has been made for months.
Deputy Chairman of the
Committee, Mohamed Al-Ghazzi, told Shafaq News agency, "The parliamentary
legal committee asked Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to hold a joint meeting
with cabinet to discuss the election law.
Al-Kadhimi pledged,
last May, to hold early elections in the country, but disagreements over the
new draft law suspend the work.
The Iraqi parliament
had passed part of a new election law late last year under the pressure of
unprecedented popular protests.
However, the disagreements
about the ways of election prevented the completion of the law legislation.
It’s noteworthy that
there is no possibility of holding any session of the House of Representatives,
as a parliamentary source recently stated that the Presidency of the Parliament
did not specify any date for the resumption of the sessions, while he pointed
to the representatives ’refusal to attend the meetings for fear of being
infected with the Covid-19.