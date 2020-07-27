Parliamentary request on election law

2020/07/27 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed, on Monday, that it submitted a request

to Prime Minister to hold a meeting to discuss the new draft election law, for

which no progress has been made for months.

Deputy Chairman of the

Committee, Mohamed Al-Ghazzi, told Shafaq News agency, "The parliamentary

legal committee asked Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to hold a joint meeting

with cabinet to discuss the election law.

Al-Kadhimi pledged,

last May, to hold early elections in the country, but disagreements over the

new draft law suspend the work.

The Iraqi parliament

had passed part of a new election law late last year under the pressure of

unprecedented popular protests.

However, the disagreements

about the ways of election prevented the completion of the law legislation.

It’s noteworthy that

there is no possibility of holding any session of the House of Representatives,

as a parliamentary source recently stated that the Presidency of the Parliament

did not specify any date for the resumption of the sessions, while he pointed

to the representatives ’refusal to attend the meetings for fear of being

infected with the Covid-19.