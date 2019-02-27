Halbousi vows to follow up on abduction cases, especially Yazidis

2019/02/27 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday
expressed deep sorrow after a mass grave containing the heads of 50 Yazidi
women was discovered in Syria.Halbousi
affirmed that the parliament will form a committee to follow up on the issue of
abducted people, especially Yazidis, in cooperation with the government.Halbousi
condemned the "terrorist crime committed against our Yazidi people," affirming
that Islam has nothing to do with ISIS's attacks, as it is the religion of
love, tolerance and co-existence.British troops have
stumbled across bins containing 50 heads belonging to Yazidi sex slaves who
were decapitated by savage ISIS jihadis, it has emerged.The shocking discovery was made by SAS soldiers
when they gained access to Baghuz, a town in northern Syria near where the last
of the jihadis are desperately clinging to their only remaining scrap of
territory
