عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Halbousi vows to follow up on abduction cases, especially Yazidis
2019/02/27 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday

expressed deep sorrow after a mass grave containing the heads of 50 Yazidi

women was discovered in Syria.Halbousi

affirmed that the parliament will form a committee to follow up on the issue of

abducted people, especially Yazidis, in cooperation with the government.Halbousi

condemned the "terrorist crime committed against our Yazidi people," affirming

that Islam has nothing to do with ISIS's attacks, as it is the religion of

love, tolerance and co-existence.British troops have

stumbled across bins containing 50 heads belonging to Yazidi sex slaves who

were decapitated by savage ISIS jihadis, it has emerged.The shocking discovery was made by SAS soldiers

when they gained access to Baghuz, a town in northern Syria near where the last

of the jihadis are desperately clinging to their only remaining scrap of

territory
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW