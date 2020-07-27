Covid-19: higher rates of infection in Duhok

2020/07/27 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / director general of Duhok health Dr.
Nizar Ismat
announced on Monday that the number of new cases of Coronavirus has increased
markedly.
"We have registered new cases daily basis because of
the citizens' non-compliance with the conditions of health protection," Ismat
said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News agency.
He also stressed that opening the roads linking Duhok with
the other Iraqi governorates, as well as opening border crossings, caused a
great increase in cases
The director also announced that since the outbreak, Duhok
recorded 369 cases, 316 recoveries and more than 11,000 were subjected to
quarantine.