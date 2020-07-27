Covid-19: higher rates of infection in Duhok

2020/07/27 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / director general of Duhok health Dr.



Nizar Ismat

announced on Monday that the number of new cases of Coronavirus has increased

markedly.

"We have registered new cases daily basis because of

the citizens' non-compliance with the conditions of health protection," Ismat

said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News agency.

He also stressed that opening the roads linking Duhok with

the other Iraqi governorates, as well as opening border crossings, caused a

great increase in cases

The director also announced that since the outbreak, Duhok

recorded 369 cases, 316 recoveries and more than 11,000 were subjected to

quarantine.