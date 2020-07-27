Yesterday's clashes: two victims lost their lives

Shafaq News / Two protesters died, and tens injured after a
clash with security forces yesterday night, in Al-Tahrir Squarer in central
Baghdad
This is the first confrontation between the security forces
and the demonstrators since Al-Kadhimi took office as prime minister in last
May.
Earlier, Major General Yahya Rasoul said in a
statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi security forces have
clear and strict instructions not to attack any demonstrators, unless
absolutely necessary.”
He added, “provocation of the security is a matter driven by
parties that do not want Iraq to stabilize."
For its part, the Commission for Human Rights announced that
the security forces used live bullets, rubber and tear gas to disperse a
demonstration in Tahrir Square asking the government to lead an urgent
investigation.
The commission said also in a statement that casualties and
injuries among the demonstrators, as well as injuries to the security forces
are monitored.