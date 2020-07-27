Yesterday's clashes: two victims lost their lives

2020/07/27 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Two protesters died, and tens injured after a

clash with security forces yesterday night, in Al-Tahrir Squarer in central

Baghdad

This is the first confrontation between the security forces

and the demonstrators since Al-Kadhimi took office as prime minister in last

May.

Earlier, Major General Yahya Rasoul said in a

statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi security forces have

clear and strict instructions not to attack any demonstrators, unless

absolutely necessary.”

He added, “provocation of the security is a matter driven by

parties that do not want Iraq to stabilize."

For its part, the Commission for Human Rights announced that

the security forces used live bullets, rubber and tear gas to disperse a

demonstration in Tahrir Square asking the government to lead an urgent

investigation.

The commission said also in a statement that casualties and

injuries among the demonstrators, as well as injuries to the security forces

are monitored.