Al-Abdal movement: ready to Expulse foreign forces by force

2020/07/27 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / the "Al-Abdal" movement, one of the

armed groups in Iraq, threatened to target foreign forces in Iraq, in case it

refuses to withdraw from all Iraqi territories, according to the House of

Representatives decision

deputy secretary general of al- Abdal Movement, Kamal

al-Hasnawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The resistance groups gave the

government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi a deadline, to implement what was agreed upon

before to remove all foreign forces from Iraq."

Al-Hasnawi said, " Al-Kadhimi's government failed to withdraw

the foreign forces, so we will push the resistance groups to target those forces as “occupation forces”,

and arms of the resistance is ready to

expel those forces," explaining, "These groups have the potential to

succeed in this mission, but we wait of What Al-Kadhimi government will do.

"

At the end of 2011, the American forces left Iraq

completely, after an eight-year occupation following the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's

regime in 2003.

Those forces returned in 2014 in about 5 thousand American

soldiers in separate military bases, within the international coalition when ISIS

took control on a third of the country’s area, upon request of the government

headed by Nouri al-Mailki at the time.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted, by majority, to

end the foreign military presence on the country’s territories,after

the killing of the Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi

Al-Muhandis, in a US air strike near Baghdad International Airport.