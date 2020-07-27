Al-Abdal movement: ready to Expulse foreign forces by force

Shafaq News / the "Al-Abdal" movement, one of the
armed groups in Iraq, threatened to target foreign forces in Iraq, in case it
refuses to withdraw from all Iraqi territories, according to the House of
Representatives decision
deputy secretary general of al- Abdal Movement, Kamal
al-Hasnawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The resistance groups gave the
government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi a deadline, to implement what was agreed upon
before to remove all foreign forces from Iraq."
Al-Hasnawi said, " Al-Kadhimi's government failed to withdraw
the foreign forces, so we will push the resistance groups to target those forces as “occupation forces”,
and arms of the resistance is ready to
expel those forces," explaining, "These groups have the potential to
succeed in this mission, but we wait of What Al-Kadhimi government will do.
"
At the end of 2011, the American forces left Iraq
completely, after an eight-year occupation following the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's
regime in 2003.
Those forces returned in 2014 in about 5 thousand American
soldiers in separate military bases, within the international coalition when ISIS
took control on a third of the country’s area, upon request of the government
headed by Nouri al-Mailki at the time.
On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted, by majority, to
end the foreign military presence on the country’s territories,after
the killing of the Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi
Al-Muhandis, in a US air strike near Baghdad International Airport.