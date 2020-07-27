WHO: COVID-19 is worst global health emergency

Shafaq news/ The COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more
than 16 million people is easily the worst global health emergency the World
Health Organization (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing
masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat it, Tedros added at a
virtual news briefing in Geneva.
“Where these measures are followed, cases go down.
Where
they are not, cases go up,” he said, praising Canada, China, Germany and South
Korea for controlling outbreaks.
Resurgences of the coronavirus in various regions, including
where nations thought they had controlled the disease, are alarming the world, with
deaths nearing 650,000.
WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan said far more
important than definitions of second waves, is for countries to keep up strict
health restrictions such as physical distancing.
“What is clear is pressure on the virus pushes the numbers
down.
Release that pressure and cases creep back up,” he said, acknowledging,
however, that it was virtually impossible for nations to keep borders shut for
the foreseeable future.
Tedros emphasized the priority remained saving lives.
“We have to suppress transmission but at the same time we
have to identify the vulnerable groups and save lives, keeping the death rates
if possible to zero, if not to a minimum,” he said, praising Japan and
Australia in that respect.