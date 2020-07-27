WHO: COVID-19 is worst global health emergency

2020/07/27 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news/ The COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more

than 16 million people is easily the worst global health emergency the World

Health Organization (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom

Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing

masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat it, Tedros added at a

virtual news briefing in Geneva.

“Where these measures are followed, cases go down.



Where

they are not, cases go up,” he said, praising Canada, China, Germany and South

Korea for controlling outbreaks.

Resurgences of the coronavirus in various regions, including

where nations thought they had controlled the disease, are alarming the world, with

deaths nearing 650,000.

WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan said far more

important than definitions of second waves, is for countries to keep up strict

health restrictions such as physical distancing.

“What is clear is pressure on the virus pushes the numbers

down.



Release that pressure and cases creep back up,” he said, acknowledging,

however, that it was virtually impossible for nations to keep borders shut for

the foreseeable future.

Tedros emphasized the priority remained saving lives.

“We have to suppress transmission but at the same time we

have to identify the vulnerable groups and save lives, keeping the death rates

if possible to zero, if not to a minimum,” he said, praising Japan and

Australia in that respect.