Covid-19: 96 fatalities and 2553 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/27 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq registered,

on Monday, 2553 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 1927 recoveries and

96 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of

Health and Environment said in a statement that, 17141 tests were performed

today,

The newly recovery cases

were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 221,

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 303, Medical City 100, Najaf 111, Al-Sulaymaniyah 32, Erbil 65,

Duhok 3, Karbala 161, Kirkuk 85, Diyala 62,

Wasit 115, Babel 167, Basra 143, Maysan 45, Al-Diwaniyah 61, Dhi Qar 75, Al-Anbar

15, Saladin 31, Muthanna 110, and Nineveh 22 .

The

statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2553 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 339,

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 329,Medica city 32, Najaf 66, Al-Sulaymaniyah 110, Erbil 74, Duhok

13, Kirkuk 132, Karbala 263, Diyala 77, Wasit 95, Basra 303, Maysan 83, Babel 170, Dhi Qar 42,

Al-Diwaniyah 129, Al-Anbar 20, Muthanna 100, Nineveh 67, and Saladin 109.

While

96 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 10,

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9, Medical city 2, Najaf 4, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 8, Karbala 5, Kirkuk 8,

Diyala 2, Basra 8, Wasit 4,Maysan 1,

Babel 8, Dhi Qar 3, Nineveh 7, Muthanna 2, Al-Diwaniyah 4 and Saladin 2.

Since

the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

·

Confirmed cases: 112585.

·

Recoveries 77144 (68.5% of the

cases).

·

Inpatients: 30983, which 415

admitted to ICU.

·

Fatalities: 4458.