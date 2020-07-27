Covid-19: 96 fatalities and 2553 news cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered,
on Monday, 2553 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 1927 recoveries and
96 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
The Iraqi Ministry of
Health and Environment said in a statement that, 17141 tests were performed
today,
The newly recovery cases
were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 221,
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 303, Medical City 100, Najaf 111, Al-Sulaymaniyah 32, Erbil 65,
Duhok 3, Karbala 161, Kirkuk 85, Diyala 62,
Wasit 115, Babel 167, Basra 143, Maysan 45, Al-Diwaniyah 61, Dhi Qar 75, Al-Anbar
15, Saladin 31, Muthanna 110, and Nineveh 22 .
The
statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2553 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 339,
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 329,Medica city 32, Najaf 66, Al-Sulaymaniyah 110, Erbil 74, Duhok
13, Kirkuk 132, Karbala 263, Diyala 77, Wasit 95, Basra 303, Maysan 83, Babel 170, Dhi Qar 42,
Al-Diwaniyah 129, Al-Anbar 20, Muthanna 100, Nineveh 67, and Saladin 109.
While
96 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 10,
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9, Medical city 2, Najaf 4, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 8, Karbala 5, Kirkuk 8,
Diyala 2, Basra 8, Wasit 4,Maysan 1,
Babel 8, Dhi Qar 3, Nineveh 7, Muthanna 2, Al-Diwaniyah 4 and Saladin 2.
Since
the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:
·
Confirmed cases: 112585.
·
Recoveries 77144 (68.5% of the
cases).
·
Inpatients: 30983, which 415
admitted to ICU.
·
Fatalities: 4458.