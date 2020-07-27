Questioning the nature of the Al-Saqr base explosions

2020/07/27 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Al- Hikma movement led by Ammar al-Hakim expressed his doubts on Monday about the nature of the explosions that took place on Sunday evening at Al-Saqr military base in the Dora area, south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The committee of inquiry should announce the results of the investigation quickly, to find out the real reason, is it targeting or is it really due to the high temperatures," said Jassim al-Bukhati, deputy for the al-Hikma movement.

"There is an opinion saying that the Iraqi government does not want to say that there is a targeting of the Al-Saqr base, as it is going to calm the situation, especially, that with more than one front faces the government .” He added.

Yesterday, Sunday, Two explosions hit a military base in Baghdad where Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and police forces are based, the Iraqi press office said on Sunday.

The Cell added in a statement that two different explosions took place at the Al-Saqr military base on the Baghdad-Hillah road.